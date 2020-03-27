PartyNextDoor arrives for the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Rihanna is a featured artist on PartyNextDoor's new song "Believe It," the first track she has appeared on since 2017.

"Believe It" appears on PartyNextDoor's new album, Partymobile, which was released on Friday. The project is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, YouTube, Tidal and Pandora.

"Best make me believe it/ Believe you won't deceive me," Rihanna and PartyNextDoor sing together on "Believe It."

Rihanna last appeared on N.E.R.D.'s 2017 track "Lemon" and last released the album Anti in 2016.

Rihanna, in February, posted a photo to her Instagram story of herself back in the studio after teasing that she was working on new music.

The singer's charity, The Clara Lionel Foundation, recently donated $5 million to help fight COVID-19. The money will be given to Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee and more.