March 27 (UPI) -- Kip Moore is back with new music.

The 39-year-old country music singer shared the single "Wild World" on Friday.

"Wild World" is the title track from Moore's forthcoming fourth studio album. The singer confirmed a release date, May 29, for the album Friday on Instagram.

"Word is out! My new album 'Wild World' will be available on May 29th! The song Wild World is now available. Art by @spideysmith," he wrote.

Moore said in an interview with Billboard that he wrote 12 of the album's 13 tracks, including "Wild World."

"My first hope at all times is that it does something to your soul when you're listening to it. I never want it to be fodder and just words and melodies," the singer said.

"I hope that it somehow applies to other people's lives and brings them a little peace with questions they have and their own internal struggles they're having. I'm always hoping they can feel my heart as far as that goes," he added. "My heart was put in the project."

Moore said the album celebrates the "simple things" in life, something he appreciates now more than ever during the coronavirus outbreak.

"The headspace I was in with a lot of this record was me looking around seeing how it's easy to get away from the simplicity of life and to me that's what brings true joy and happiness: putting your happiness not in things, but in the people around you and in the simple things. So now it's hitting home more than ever," he said.

Moore released his third album, Slowheart, in 2017. He is known for the singles "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck," "Hey Pretty Girl," "Running for You" and "More Girls Like You." He released the "lighthearted" song "She's Mine" in August.