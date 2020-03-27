March 27 (UPI) -- Bob Dylan is back with new music.

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter released "Murder Most Foul," his first new original song in nearly eight years, on Thursday.

"Murder Most Foul" is a previously unheard, 17-minute song about the assassination of president John F. Kennedy. Dylan also journeys through the '60s as a whole and its music.

"The day that they killed him, someone said to me, 'Son, the age of the Antichrist has just only begun," Dylan sings. "The soul of a nation's been torn away, and it's beginning to go into a slow decay."

Dylan thanked his fans for their support in a tweet Thursday.

"Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting," he wrote. "Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you."

Dylan last released new original music on his 2012 album, Tempest. He released the 15th volume in his Bootleg Series of compilation albums in November, titled The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 Travelin' Thru, 1967-1969.

Dylan is slated to launch a new U.S tour featuring Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown in June.