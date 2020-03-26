March 26 (UPI) -- Rhett Akins is a dad of three.

The 50-year-old country music singer and songwriter and his wife, Sonya Akins, welcomed a son, Brody James, earlier this month.

Sonya Akins shared the news on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of her baby boy.

"Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day. Our little angel arrived at 7:49 p.m. weighing 7.2lbs and 19 inches. He is perfect is every way!!!! Welcome Brody James Akins," she captioned the post.

Sonya Akins said in a subsequent post that her "heart is about to explode" with love.

"I'm so in love with our sweet baby boy!! Thank you lord for this precious gift that you have given our family!!" she wrote.

Akins is also parent to two children, country music singer Thomas Rhett, 29, and Kasey Lee Akins, 27, with his ex-wife, Paige Braswell.

Akins and Sonya Akins married in 2017 and announced in September that they were expecting. Sonya Akins showed her baby bump while attending the BMI Awards with Akins in November.

Akins is known for the singles "What They're Talkin' About," "That Ain't My Truck" and "Don't Get Me Started." He released his sixth studio album, Down South, in 2008.