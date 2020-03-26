Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails arrives at the 34th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 2019. Nine Inch Nails has released two new albums. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Nine Inch Nails released on Thursday two new instrumental albums, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts.

The albums can be downloaded for free from the band's official website or streamed from YouTube.

Ghosts V contains eight tracks while Ghosts VI spans 15. Nine Inch Nails started the Ghosts series in 2008 by releasing Ghosts I-V. Nine Inch Nails released Bad Witch in 2018.

"Anybody out there? New Nine Inch Nails out now. Ghosts V - VI. Hours and hours of music. Free. Some of it kind of happy, some not so much," Nine Inch Nails head Trent Reznor said on Twitter.

Nine Inch Nails are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been delayed until Nov. 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.