March 25 (UPI) -- Usher is back with a new music video.

The 41-year-old singer shared a video Wednesday for the single "Don't Waste My Time" featuring Ella Mai.

The "Don't Waste My Time" video shows Usher and Mai, 25, attending a house party. The video features cameos from Snoop Dogg and Evan Ross, and an interlude where comedian Jamie Kennedy tries to get into the party.

"Don't Waste My Time" is inspired by the Hi-Five song "I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)," released in 1990. Usher co-produced the song with Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox.

"Don't Waste My Time" is the lead single from Usher's forthcoming ninth studio album. The singer released his eighth album, Hard II Love, in 2016.

Usher is featured in the Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince special, which was filmed in January. The concert will air April 21 on CBS.

James Corden shared a compilation video Monday of strange turns on Carpool Karaoke featuring Usher, Adam Levine, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.