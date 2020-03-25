Jackson Browne performs at the God's Love We Deliver's Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert in New York City in 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jackson Browne (L) and Tom Morello attend the premiere of the Michael Moore documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9" in Beverly Hills in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jackson Browne has announced he is COVID-19 positive. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Jackson Brown has announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and is social distancing at his Los Angeles home.

"As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested [for COVID-19,]" Browne, 71, told Rolling Stone magazine Tuesday.

"My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee retweeted the article.

Several other entertainers have disclosed they have the virus, including Younger actress Debi Mazar, opera singer Placido Domingo, talk-show host Andy Cohen, Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Luther star Idris Elba, Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim, Quantum of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko, Bachelor Colton Underwood and former Game of Thrones cast-mates Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune and Ragtime playwright Terrence McNally died Tuesday of complications from coronavirus at age 81.