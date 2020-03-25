March 25 (UPI) -- 5 Seconds of Summer is back with a new single.

The Australian pop rock band, aka 5SOS, released the song "Wildflower" on Tuesday.

5SOS shared a lyric video for "Wildflower" that was made with 10 hours of stop-motion animation. The video uses 358 photos and features 529 flowers, and was created at home.

"As wildflower is slowing being released all over the world, man.... all we can say is this song is a Frankenstein of everything we love about music, we really hope you did this one," the band tweeted Tuesday.

As wildflower is slowing being released all over the world, man.... all we can say is this song is a Frankenstein of everything we love about music, we really hope you dig this one pic.twitter.com/nLieeVh0aL— 5 Seconds of Summer (@5SOS) March 25, 2020

"Wildflower" appears on 5SOS's forthcoming fourth studio album, Calm. The album will be released Friday.

5SOS previously released the singles "Easier," "Teeth," "No Shame" and "Old Me" from Calm. The group shared a moody music video for "Easier" in May.

5SOS is slated to begin a North American tour featuring The Band Camino in August.

5SOS consists of Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford. The group is known for the singles "She Looks So Perfect," "Don't Stop," "She's Kinda Hot" and "Youngblood."