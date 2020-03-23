March 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Monday of its video for the song "I Know Even Though I'm a Fool."

The teaser shows glimpses of Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The members are also seen filming what appears to be a TV drama.

"I Know Even Though I'm a Fool" appears on the group's upcoming mixtape Mixtape: On Track, slated for release Wednesday.

Stray Kids shared new teaser images for the "I Know Even Though I'm a Fool" music video Sunday.

Stray Kids said in an interview with UPI in February that they are following their own path in the music industry. The group predominantly writes, produces and arranges its music itself.

Stray Kids debuted as a group in 2017 and are known for the singles "Hellevator," "My Pace," "Miroh" and "Side Effects."