March 23 (UPI) -- The Black Crowes take the stage in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The rock duo, composed of brothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson, performed acoustic versions of "She Talks to Angels," "Jealous Again" and "Wiser Time" during the intimate concert, released Monday.

"She Talks to Angels" and "Jealous Again" appear on the Black Crowes' debut studio album, Shake Your Money Maker, released in 1990. "Wiser Time" hails from Amorica, released in 1994.

Chris Robinson cracked jokes and later told the audience how "Wiser Time" is about being in motion.

"This is a song about constantly being in motion, which has been happening to my brother and I for the last 30 years. It's a nice experience once you get used to it," the singer said.

The Black Crowes previously included Jeff Cease, Johnny Colt and Steve Gorman, and broke up and reformed several times between 1989 and 2015. Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson reunited as a duo in November.

The Black Crowes announced in November that they will tour in 2020 in honor of the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker. The tour is slated to begin June 17 in Austin, Texas.