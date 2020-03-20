March 20 (UPI) -- Steve Aoki has joined forces with Lay Zhang of K-pop group EXO and will.i.am for new song "Love You More."

Aoki uploaded the star-studded track to his official YouTube page on Thursday.

"And with every rule you break/ Every risk you dare to take/ There's one thing I can't ignore/ It's that I love you more," Zhang sings during the chorus along with will.i.am.

"Love You More" comes before the release of Aoki's next album Neon Future IV which will arrive on April 3.

"Collaborating with Lay and Will was definitely one for the books. I've always wanted to work with both artists for a while, so having them on one track together brought so much value to the creative process," Aoki said to Billboard.

"Lay with his unmistakable vocals and Will with his hard ad-libs took this song to the next level and merged all of our worlds in the process," he continued.

Aoki has collaborated with K-pop groups before, having released "Waste It On Me" featuring BTS and "Play It Cool" with Monsta X.