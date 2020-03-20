March 20 (UPI) -- MGMT released on Friday an over seven-minute long instrumental track titled "As You Move Through the World."

The group uploaded the song to their official YouTube channel. The song is the B-side to their recently released single "In the Afternoon."

MGMT discussed the song on Instagram and how fans can purchase "As You Move Through the World" through Bandcamp. T-shirt's featuring the track's artwork are also available for purchase.

"Hey all you COVIDS- oops, we mean KIDS, Since we're still bummed that we won't be seeing any of on tour for the time being, we thought we'd go ahead and release our new track," MGMT said.

"Everyone knows we all need a 7 and a half minute downtempo ambient instrumental track to listen to while we're NOT moving through the world," the group continued.

MGMT last released LP Little Dark Age in 2018.