March 19 (UPI) -- Alkaline Trio surprised fans Thursday by releasing a new EP.

The three-song EP features the tracks "Minds Like Minefields," "Radio Violence" and "Smokestack."

The release comes less than a week after Alkaline Trio announced it is postponing its tour with Bad Religion due to public health concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

"With the tour postponement and the current state of the world, we feel and hope that some new music will help people transcend the uncertainty and possible fear they might be feeling, if even for a few minutes," Alkaline Trio wrote Thursday on Instagram.

"Music has always had a way of helping us all cope with unpleasant times. We can only hope that ours can do the same for our fans on some level. We hope you enjoy the songs," the band said.

Alkaline Trio said last week on Instagram that it is rescheduling its tour with Bad Religion from spring to fall.

"There is no place we would rather be than playing shows, however, it is reasonable to believe that large gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus. Therefore, we cannot with a clear conscience put our fans and their communities at risk," the band said.

The new EP is Alkaline Trio's first release since the album Is This Thing Cursed?, released in 2018.