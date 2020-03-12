March 12 (UPI) -- Niall Horan is adding summer dates to his Nice to Meet Ya tour.

The 26-year-old singer announced a second leg of the North American tour Wednesday on Twitter.

"USA I'm thrilled to share that I'm going on the @HondaCivicTour! I've just added NEW dates for the US summer run and cannot wait to see you all," he wrote.

Horan shared the news alongside a video to fans.

"Hello there, guys. It's Niall Horan, and I'm going on the Honda Civic tour this summer," he says in the clip. "Loads more dates, which means more incredible moments with this guy. I can't wait to see all you lovely people."

The new leg begins July 9 in Charlotte, N.C., and ends Aug. 9 in Auburn, Wash. Tickets go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin March 16 at 10 a.m.

Horan will kick off the spring leg of the tour April 20 in Nashville, Tenn.

Nice to Meet Ya takes its name from Horan's single of the same name. The song appears on his second solo album, Heartbreak Weather, which will be released Friday. Horan said on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week that Heartbreak Weather is a concept album about a breakup.

Here's the full list of dates for the Nice to Meet Ya tour:

April 20 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

April 22 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

April 24 - Sunrise, Fla., at BB&T Center

April 25 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

April 27 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

April 29 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

May 1 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

May 6 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

May 8 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

May 9 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena

May 11 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

May 13 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

May 15 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

May 16 - Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Garden Arena

May 18 - Inglewood, Calif., at The Forum

May 20 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center at San Jose

July 8 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater

July 12 - The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

July 14 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16 - Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre

July 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 19 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 21 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

July 23 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 24 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 - Rochester Hills, Mich., at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 29 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 1 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at BMO Harris Pavilion

Aug. 2 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 5 - Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 - Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre