March 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Baekhyun is working on new solo music.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, shared a photo from the studio Thursday on Twitter.

The picture shows recording equipment, including a microphone and a music stand with what appears to be two sheets of lyrics.

Baekhyun said "I'm recording!" in another tweet to fans. He confirmed in a response to one fan that he is working on new solo music.

Baekhyun released his debut solo EP, City Lights, in July. The EP includes the single "UN Village."

Baekhyun came to fame with EXO, which released its seventh studio album, Obsession, in October. The group also consists of Chen, Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

News broke in January that Chen is engaged and expecting his first child.