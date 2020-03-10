March 10 (UPI) -- Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are going on tour together in August.
The rock bands shared plans Tuesday for It's Time, a new tour featuring rapper and musician Nnamdi Ogbonnaya.
"Hey, @sleater_kinney! It's Time," Wilco wrote on Instagram.
Sleater-Kinney shared a video of Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy leaving a voicemail messagr for Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein.
The It's Time tour begins Aug. 6 in Spokane, Wash., and ends Aug. 29 in Chicago, Ill. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Wilco released its 11th studio album, Ode to Joy, in October. The album includes the singles "Love is Everywhere (Beware)" and "Everyone Hides."
Sleater-Kinney released its ninth album, The Center Won't Hold, in August. The album is the last to feature drummer Janet Weiss, who announced her departure from the band in July. Weiss explained her exit during an interview on The Trap Set with Joe Wong podcast in November.
Here's the full list of dates for the It's Time tour:
Aug. 6 - Spokane, Wash., at First Interstate Center for the Arts
Aug. 8 - Big Sky, Mont., at Peak to Sky Big Sky Events Center
Aug. 11 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 - Kansas City, Mo., at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Aug. 14 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at St. Louis Music Park
Aug. 15 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 16 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 18 - Asheville, N.C., at Salvage Station
Aug. 19 - Richmond, Va., at Altria Theatre
Aug. 21 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 22 - Forest Hills, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium
Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Mann Center for Performing Arts
Aug. 25 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Portland, Maine, at Thompson's Point
Aug. 27 - Lewiston, N.Y., at Artpark Amphitheater
Aug. 29 - Chicago, Ill., at Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion