March 9 (UPI) -- Rock band The Strokes is adding U.S. dates to its 2020 tour.

The group announced a trio of new shows Monday on Instagram.

The Strokes will now perform May 7 in New Orleans, May 9 in Austin, Texas, and May 12 in Houston.

The Strokes were already slated to perform U.S. shows in March and May. The North American leg of the tour began March 5 in Vancouver, B.C., with The Strokes next slated to perform Monday in Seattle.

The tour is in support of The Strokes' album The New Abnormal, the band's first new album in seven years. The album includes the singles "At the Door" and "Bad Decisions," and is scheduled for release April 10.

The Strokes will headline Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta in May, as part of the tour.

Here's the remaining U.S. dates on The Strokes' tour:

March 9 -- Seattle, Wash., at WaMu Theater

March 14 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

May 1 -- Miami, Fla., at Mana Wynwood Convention Center

May 3 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Central Park

May 7 -- New Orleans, La., at Saenger Theater

May 9 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Amphitheater

May 12 -- Houston, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre