March 9 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is going on tour in 2020.

The 78-year-old recording artist will perform on a U.S. tour featuring Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Hot Club of Cowtown in the summer.

The tour begins June 4 in Bend, Ore., and ends July 12 in Bethel Woods, N.Y. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available Thursday at 10 a.m.

Rateliff confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.

"@NRateliff & The Night Sweats are pleased to announce that they will be joining @bobdylan this summer for a run of shows," the post reads.

Dylan will perform a series of shows in Tokyo, Japan, in April prior to the U.S. tour.

Dylan released the 15th volume in his Bootleg Series of compilation albums in November, titled The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 Travelin' Thru, 1967-1969. In addition, Girl from the North Country, a Broadway musical inspired by Dylan's music, opened at Belasco Theatre this month.

Here's the full list of dates for Dylan's summer tour:

June 4 - Bend, Ore., at Les Schwab Amphitheater

June 6 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

June 7 - Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

June 9 - Eugene, Wash., at Matthew Knight Arena

June 12 - Stateline, Nev., at Harveys Outdoor Amphitheatre

June 13-14 - Greek Theatre, Berkley, Calif.

June 17 - San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena

June 18 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

June 20 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 21 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

June 23 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Tingley Arena

June 24 - Amarillo, Texas, at Amarillo Civic Center

June 26 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Center

June 27 - Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena

June 28 - Southhaven, Miss., at BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

July 2 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

July 3 - Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 5 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheatre

July 7 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

July 8 - Queens, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium

July 9 - Saratoga, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 11 - Essex Junction, Vt., at Champlain Valley Exposition

July 12 - Bethel Woods, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts