BTS' "Map of the Soul: 7" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Still Flexin, Still Steppin, followed by Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man at No. 3, Justin Bieber's Changes at No. 4 and Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are A Boogie wit da Hoodie's Artist 2.0 at No. 6, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 7, the late Pop Smoke's Meet the Woo, V.2 at No. 8, Trippie Redd's A Love Letter to You 4 at No. 9 and Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 10.