Jennifer Lopez, Shakira perform at Super Bowl LIV halftime show
Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV. "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the United States and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" Shakira said. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!" Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
"The message [of my performance] is gonna be, ‘Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am. And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible," Shakira told "60 Minutes". Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Shakira (L) and Lopez. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
In an Instagram post before the show, Lopez posted a picture of her and Shakira hugging with a caption that read ""So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV." Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
In the run-up to the show, Shakira (L) had said the selection of her and Lopez was "a very important moment for the Latino community in this country." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Lopez sings in front of a Puerto Rican flag that had an American flag on the opposite side. She also sang with her daughter, Emme on stage. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the halftime show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Lopez performed a selection of her hits including "Love Don't Cost a Thing," "Get Right" and "Let's Get Loud." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The NFL had announced that there were more songs performed than any previous halftime show. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
"It's like winning the Oscar," Lopez said. "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.'" Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Lopez holds on to the antenna of a mock skyscraper while singing about her New York beginnings in her hit song "Jenny from the Block." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Shakira opens the halftime show. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Shakira, dressed in a red sequin outfit, performed a belly dance with a rope that led into her iconic song "Hips Don't Lie." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Shakira plays the guitar during her performance. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Shakira turned 43 the same day as her halftime show co-headlined with Lopez. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo