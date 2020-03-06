Matthew Morrison (L) and his wife Renee Puente attend the premiere of "Snatched" on May 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Matthew Morrison released on Friday a new album where he covers classic Disney songs titled Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison.

The album contains 10 songs that Morrison enjoyed as a child from classic Disney films.

Broadway star Shoshana Bean is the only guest star, joining Morrison for a rendition of "A Whole New World" from Aladdin.

Other songs include: "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin, "Go the Distance" from Hercules, "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story, "When I See an Elephant Fly" from Dumbo, "The Second Star to the Right" from Peter Pan, "A Dream is a Wish a Heart Makes" from Cinderella, "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan, "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio and "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah" from Song of the South / "The Bare Necessities" from The Jungle Book.

"I have never felt so much joy and connection in making an album. Every note, every word I sang was for my son, Revel James, Morrison said in a statement. "There's a beautiful feeling of nostalgia that is forever connected to the Disney catalog, and my goal was to deliver an album that reconnects us all to the magic of youth."

Morrison is a Broadway actor who has also starred in Glee, The Good Wife, Grey's Anatomy and American Horror Story: 1984.