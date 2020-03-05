March 5 (UPI) -- Latin pop stars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are going on tour in 2020.

Iglesias, 44, and Martin, 48, shared plans Wednesday for a joint tour of North America featuring special guest Sebastián Yatra.

"#US & #CANADA!!! Excited to announce that I'm going on tour with @ricky_martin & @SebastianYatra!!!" Iglesias wrote on Twitter.

"I am so excited to announce my 2020 Tour with @enriqueiglesias and special guest @sebastianyatra!!! #EnriqueRickyTour," Martin tweeted.

The tour begins Sept. 5 in Phoenix, Ariz., and ends Oct. 30 in Atlanta, Ga. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets to begin March 11 at 10 a.m.

Iglesias released his 10th studio album, Sex and Love, in 2014, and last released the single "Después Que Te Perdí" with Jon Z in March 2019. Iglesias and his wife, retired tennis star Anna Kournikova, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in January.

Martin will release his 11th studio album, Movimiento, this year. The album includes the single "Tiburones," released in January.

Here's the full list of dates for Iglesias and Martin's joint tour:

Sept. 5 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

Sept. 6 -- El Paso, Texas, at Don Haskin Center

Sept. 9 -- Edinburg, Texas, at Bert Ogden Arena

Sept. 11 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

Sept. 12 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Sept. 13 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Sept. 17 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Staples Center

Sept. 22 -- San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center

Sept. 24 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Sept. 26 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 1 -- Chicago, Ill., at Allstate Arena

Oct. 6 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Oct. 8 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 10 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell

Oct. 14 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 15 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Oct. 17 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Oct. 18 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 23 -- Miami, Fla., at AmericanAirlines Arena

Oct. 29 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

Oct. 30 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena