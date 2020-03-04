March 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd has released an official short film for his forthcoming album, After Hours.

The 30-year-old singer, born Abel Tesfaye, released the dark and surreal short film Wednesday ahead of the album's release March 20.

The After Hours short film opens with The Weeknd finishing a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The singer's smile fades as he walks alone backstage and exits onto the streets of Los Angeles.

The Weeknd is seen wincing at injuries on his face before traversing the city. The singer's mental state breaks down and he loses control of his body. The video ends with a menacing scene of The Weeknd in an elevator with a young couple.

The Weeknd appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in real life in January, where he performed his song "Blinding Lights."

After Hours is The Weeknd's first release since the EP My Dear Melancholy, released in 2018. The Weeknd will promote the album with a new tour that begins June 11 in Vancouver, B.C.