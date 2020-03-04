March 4 (UPI) -- British rock band Genesis is reuniting for a new tour in 2020.

The group shared plans Wednesday for its The Last Domino? tour of the U.K. and Ireland.

Genesis members Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will perform with longtime touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins' son Nic Collins on drums.

"Genesis are delighted to announced that @tonybanksmusic, @PhilCollinsFeed and #MikeRutherford will be touring the UK in late 2020!" the band tweeted.

The tour begins Nov. 16 in Dublin, Ireland, and ends Dec. 11 in Newcastle, England. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. U.K. time.

The Last Domino? references Genesis' two-part song "Domino," released in 1986. The tour is the band's first in 13 years -- the group last performed together on its Turn It on Again tour in 2007.

Here's the full list of dates for The Last Domino? tour:

Nov. 16 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3 Arena

Nov. 19 - Belfast, Northern Ireland, at SSE Arena

Nov. 23 - Liverpool, England, at M&S Bank Arena

Nov. 26 - Leeds, England, at First Direct Arena

Nov. 29 - London, England, at The O2

Nov. 20 - London, England, at The O2

Dec. 2 - Manchester, England, at Manchester Arena

Dec. 5 - Birmingham, England, at Birmingham Arena

Dec. 8 - Glasgow, Scotland, at SSE Hydro Arena

Dec. 11 - Newcastle, England, at Utilita Arena