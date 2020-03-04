Adam Sandler arrives on the red carpet at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on January 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler will be honored with the ASCAP Founders Award on April 28 during the 37th annual Pop Music Awards, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced on Wednesday.

The Founders Award is given to songwriters and composers who have made contributions to music by inspiring fellow music creators.

Sandler, who has been a member of the ASCAP for 28 years, is known for comedy songs and for releasing six musical comedy albums including hits They're All Gonna Laugh at You! and What the Hell Happened to Me? throughout his career.

The actor and comedian has also developed songs for his films The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates among others. Sandler made headlines when he performed a tribute song to his late friend, fellow comedian Chris Farley on his Netflix comedy special 100% Fresh.

Paul McCartney, Notorious B.I.G., Sean Combs, Stevie Wonder, Patti Smith, Dr. Dre, Tom Petty, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss and more have previously received the ASCAP Founders Award.

The 2020 Pop Music Awards will be taking place in Beverly Hills.

"Adam Sandler is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song," ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams said in a statement.

"From Opera Man to 'The Chanukah Song' to 'Grow Old with You,' Adam's genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon," he continued.