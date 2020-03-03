Liz Phair performs onstage at the Primavera Sound music festival on May 31. Phair will be releasing a new album titled "Soberish" this summer. File Photo by Marta Perez/EPA

March 3 (UPI) -- Liz Phair announced on Tuesday she will be releasing a new album titled Soberish and embarking on a tour this summer.

Soberish will be Phair's first album since 2010's Funstyle which featured the single "Bollywood." An exact release date for the new album will be announced at a later time.

Phair will begin a North American tour that runs through May starting on May 1 in Orlando at The Beacham.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

Phair, after wrapping up her solo tour, will join Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour alongside Garbage which begins June 2 in Portland at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.

Phair released in October a memoir titled Horror Stories.

Here is the full list of dates for Liz Phair's North American tour

May 1 -- Orlando, Fla., at The Beacham

May 2 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Intuition Ale Works

May 4 -- Charleston, S.C., at Charleston Music Hall

May 5 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Bijou Theatre

May 6 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 8 -- Lawrence, Kan., at Liberty Hall

May 9 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Palace Theatre

May 10 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 12 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Rex Theater

May 13 -- Washington D.C., at Lincoln Theatre

May 16 -- North Adams, Mass., at MASS MoCA

May 17 -- New York, N.Y., at Webster Hall