March 3 (UPI) -- Liz Phair announced on Tuesday she will be releasing a new album titled Soberish and embarking on a tour this summer.
Soberish will be Phair's first album since 2010's Funstyle which featured the single "Bollywood." An exact release date for the new album will be announced at a later time.
Phair will begin a North American tour that runs through May starting on May 1 in Orlando at The Beacham.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 12 p.m. local time.
Phair, after wrapping up her solo tour, will join Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour alongside Garbage which begins June 2 in Portland at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.
Phair released in October a memoir titled Horror Stories.
Here is the full list of dates for Liz Phair's North American tour
May 1 -- Orlando, Fla., at The Beacham
May 2 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Intuition Ale Works
May 4 -- Charleston, S.C., at Charleston Music Hall
May 5 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Bijou Theatre
May 6 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
May 8 -- Lawrence, Kan., at Liberty Hall
May 9 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Palace Theatre
May 10 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Turner Hall Ballroom
May 12 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Rex Theater
May 13 -- Washington D.C., at Lincoln Theatre
May 16 -- North Adams, Mass., at MASS MoCA
May 17 -- New York, N.Y., at Webster Hall