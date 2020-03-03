March 3 (UPI) -- The Foo Fighters have recruited Chris Stapleton and Pharrell for the inaugural D.C. Jam music festival.

The rock band announced a lineup for the new festival Tuesday on Twitter.

The festival will also feature performances from The Go-Go's, Band of Horses, Durand Jones & the Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey.

D.C. Jam will take place July 4 at FedExField in Landover, Md., outside Washington, D.C. The festival celebrates the Fourth of July and the 25th anniversary of the release of the Foo Fighters' debut, self-titled album.

"Welcome to D.C. JAM!!! July 4th @FedExField," the Foo Fighters tweeted. "Join Foos in celebrating 4th of July & the 25th birthday of the first album."

Pre-sale tickets begin Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET, with tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

The Foo Fighters previously staged the Cal Jam music festival in San Bernardino in 2017 and 2018.

In addition to D.C. Jam, the Foo Fighters will celebrate their debut album by launching a 25th anniversary tour in April. The tour begins April 12 in Phoenix, Ariz., and ends May 20 in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Foo Fighters released their ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold, in 2017.