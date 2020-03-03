Gavin Rossdale of Bush and Natalie Golba attend a special screening of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" on May 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Benjamin Burnley of Breaking Benjamin performing live. The band has announced a new tour. File photo by Steve C. Mitchell/EPA

March 3 (UPI) -- Breaking Benjamin announced on Tuesday a new North American summer tour featuring Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks.

Breaking Benjamin will be kicking things off on July 15 in Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

Breaking Benjamin are touring in support of their compilation album Aurora which features reimagined versions of the group's biggest hits.

Bush announced on Tuesday that new album The Kingdom will be released in May. Bush also uploaded to YouTube a new single titled "Flowers on a Grave."

"We are really proud of The Kingdom," Gavin Rossdale said of Bush said in a statement. "It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle - old fans, new fans likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."

Here is the full list of dates for Breaking Benjamin's summer tour with Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks

July 15 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 18 -- Scranton, Pa., at The Pavilion

July 20 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 21 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

July 24 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 26 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

July 27 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 29 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

July 30 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 1 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 2 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 4 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 6 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 10 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 11 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 13 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 15 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 16 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 19 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 21 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 -- Orange Beach. Ala., at The Amphitheater at the Wharf

Aug. 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 -- Bonner Springs, Kan., at Providence Amphitheater

Aug. 31 -- Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 5 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sept. 6 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre