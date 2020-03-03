March 3 (UPI) -- Breaking Benjamin announced on Tuesday a new North American summer tour featuring Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks.
Breaking Benjamin will be kicking things off on July 15 in Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.
Breaking Benjamin are touring in support of their compilation album Aurora which features reimagined versions of the group's biggest hits.
Bush announced on Tuesday that new album The Kingdom will be released in May. Bush also uploaded to YouTube a new single titled "Flowers on a Grave."
"We are really proud of The Kingdom," Gavin Rossdale said of Bush said in a statement. "It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle - old fans, new fans likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."
Here is the full list of dates for Breaking Benjamin's summer tour with Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks
July 15 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 17 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 18 -- Scranton, Pa., at The Pavilion
July 20 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 21 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 23 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
July 24 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 26 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
July 27 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 29 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
July 30 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 1 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 2 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 4 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 6 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 10 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 11 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 13 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 15 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 16 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 19 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 21 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 -- Orange Beach. Ala., at The Amphitheater at the Wharf
Aug. 26 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 29 -- Bonner Springs, Kan., at Providence Amphitheater
Aug. 31 -- Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 5 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sept. 6 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre