Flavor Flav has been fired from Public Enemy over a disagreement concerning a Bernie Sanders rally concert. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Flavor Flav is no longer a member of Public Enemy after the rapper had a disagreement with fellow member Chuck D over performing at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally.

Flavor Flav recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Sanders campaign stating that the campaign is using Public Enemy's name for an endorsement that he did not agree to.

"While Chuck is certainly free to express his political views as he sees fit - his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy," the letter said. "The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy."

Chuck D, who founded the group with Flavor Flav in 1985, still performed at the Sanders rally on Sunday with Public Enemy Radio. Public Enemy Radio is a Chuck D-led offshoot featuring DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws.

"Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav," the group said in a statement. "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well."

Chuck D further expressed his reasoning for firing Flavor Flav on Twitter.

"If there was a $bag, Flav would've been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home & better find REHAB," he tweeted.