March 2 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga announced on Monday that her sixth studio album titled Chromatica will be released on April 10.

The pop star made the announcement on Twitter alongside an image of a pink, circular object.

"This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime," Gaga said.

The cover will be released at a later date.

Chromatica will be available on CD, vinyl and cassette. Gaga has also released a new line of Chromatica-themed merchandise on her official website.

The album, executive produced by Gaga and BloodPop, follows Joanne which was released in 2016.

Gaga released on Friday a fantastical music video for Chromatica's first single titled "Stupid Love." The track was Gaga's first song since 2018's A Star Is Born.

The clip features the singer bringing peace to a number of colorfully dressed groups who are feuding with each other in a barren desert.