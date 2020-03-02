March 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Sungjae is back with a new music video.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, born Yook Sung-jae, released an animated video for the single "Come with the Wind" on Monday.

The video depicts Sungjae, a member of the boy band BtoB, enjoying a day off. Sungjae reminisces about a girl named Melody, named after BtoB's fan base, and imagines himself performing for his friend.

"Come with the Wind" appears on Sungjae's debut solo EP Yook O'clock, also released Monday. The album also includes the singles "Yook," "W.A.U. (What About U)" and "HMNH," songs from Sungjae's music project 3x2=6.

With BtoB, Sungjae and the group last released the EP Hour Moment in 2018. The group has largely been on hiatus as Eunkwang, Minhyuk and Changsub complete their mandatory military service.

BtoB, or Born to Beat, debuted as a group in 2012. The group also consists of Hyunsik, Peniel and Ilhoon.