March 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Halsey said she plans to take a break from touring when her current Manic show ends this summer.

"I think 2020 will mark the end of me touring for a very long time. Thank you for making the memories so special. I am cherishing every single night," the 25-year-old entertainer wrote on Instagram from Munich, Germany on Sunday.

She also posted photos of her performing on stage.

Halsey is touring the world to support her album Manic, which was released on Jan. 17.

The North American leg of the concert series is slated for June 2 through Aug. 1.