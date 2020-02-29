Tame Impala arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Pop music star Justin Bieber's Changes is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Artist 2.0, followed by Tame Impala's The Slow Rush at No. 3, Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 4 and Monsta X's All About Luv at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 6, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 7, the late Pop Smoke's Meet the Woo, V. 2 at No. 8, Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By at No. 9 and Halsey's Manic at No. 10.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a home invasion in Los Angeles earlier this month. He was 20.