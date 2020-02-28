Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga wants to bring peace in her new fantastical music video for "Stupid Love."

The video, released on Friday, begins with a synopsis about how the world is in conflict as different tribes battle for dominance while spiritual beings wish for peace.

Gaga, dressed in pink, runs into action on a barren desert as a number of colorfully dressed groups begin to argue and fight.

The pop star breaks things up by dancing, eventually bringing in all the different groups to dance with her.

"I want your stupid love," Gaga sings throughout the track.

"Stupid Love" will be the first single released for Gaga's sixth studio album. The singer last released Joanne in 2016.