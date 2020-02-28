Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Harry Styles is back with a new music video.

The 26-year-old singer shared an emotional video Friday for his new single "Falling."

The video shows Styles performing on a piano full of water. The piano overflows and fills the room until Styles is playing while fully submerged.

"I'm in my bed / And you're not here / And there's no one to blame / But the drink / And my wandering hands," Styles sings.

"Falling" appears on Styles' second solo studio album, Fine Line, released in December. The album also includes the singles "Lights Up," "Watermelon Sugar" and "Adore You."

In December, Styles responded on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to reports that Fine Line is about a breakup.

"It's definitely about just what I was going through at the time, and that's both good and bad," he said.

Styles will promote Fine Line on his Love tour, which begins in April. He will also perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival in May, and stage two special "Harryween" Halloween shows in New York in October.

Styles came to fame with the British boy band One Direction, and released his debut solo album in 2017.