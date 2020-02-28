BTS has canceled several shows in South Korea due to the coronavirus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool of Green Day. The band has postponed a number of concerts in Asia due to the coronavirus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Green Day has announced on Twitter they are postponing a number of concert dates throughout Asia due to the coronavirus. BTS has similarly canceled planned shows in South Korea.

"We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus," Green Day said on Friday.

"We knot it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we'll be announcing the new dates very soon," the band continued.

Green Day was originally set to perform in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and other locations.

BTS on Thursday, canceled several performances that would have taken place in Seoul, South Korea. The country, which BTS hails from, has been hit hard by the coronavirus with the toll rising on Friday to 2,337 confirmed cases.

GOT7, Winner and NCT are among the other K-pop acts who have canceled shows due to the virus. British rapper Stormzy also postponed shows and the Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled their 2020 tour of Asia.