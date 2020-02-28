Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean rapper DPR Live is gearing up to release his new album.

The 27-year-old K-pop star shared a teaser Friday for the album, titled Is Anybody Out There?

The space-themed video shows DPR Live piloting a space ship and traversing a desert planet.

DPR Live will release Is Anybody Out There? on Tuesday. The album features 11 tracks: "Here Goes Nothing," "Geronimo," "To Whoever," "Out of Control," "Disconnect," "S.O.S.," "Oh Girl," "Kiss Me," "Neon," "Legacy" and "No Rescue Needed."

DPR Live, born Hong Da-bin, previously released the albums Coming to You Live and Her in 2017. He is known for the singles "Know Me" featuring Dean," "Jasmine," "Action" featuring Gray and "Playlist."