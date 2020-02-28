Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny announced on The Tonight Show that his new album titled YHLQMDLG will be released Saturday at midnight.

The Latin music artist also displayed the album's cover, said that it will contain 20 tracks and discussed with host Jimmy Fallon the meaning of the title on Thursday.

"The name of the album is Yo hago lo que me da La gana," Bad Bunny said. "That means I do whatever I want."

Bad Bunny last released a joint album with J Balvin in June titled Oasis.

Bad Bunny also discussed the origin of his artist name after having to dress up as a bunny at a young age.

"That was Easter day, I was at school and you know, I was using that stupid costume," he said as Fallon held up a photo of the young Bad Bunny wearing the costume. "I was so mad."

Bad Bunny and Sech performed onstage "Ignorantes" which will appear on the new album.