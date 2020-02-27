Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift transforms into a businessman in her new music video for "The Man."

The clip, released Thursday, features the singer in full hair and makeup in order to portray a powerful, rich and rude businessman.

Swift's character smokes on the subway, gets undeserved credit as a great father for watching his young daughter, spends lots of money at the strip club and argues with a tennis umpire.

The businessman eventually becomes much older and ends up marrying a younger woman.

Swift directed the music video and appears as herself talking to her character. Swift tells the businessman to be sexier and more likable.

Her character responds with actor Dwayne Johnson's voice before a montage begins that details Swift's transformation.

"The Man" appears on Swift's latest album Lover. The pop star previously released a lyric video for the track and a music video of herself performing the song live from Paris.