Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion says Suga, her forthcoming debut studio album, will show her "sensitive" side.

The 25-year-old rapper discussed the album, her followup to the mixtape Fever, in the March issue of Rolling Stone.

Megan Thee Stallion said she hopes to release Suga on May 2, her late mom's birthday. She has written and recorded new music in Cabo, Miami, Los Angeles and Texas, and collaborated with SZA, Kehlani and the Neptunes.

Suga will be Megan Thee Stallion's first release since her mom's death in March 2019. She expressed her desire for change as a person and an artist, and said she has started to consider her younger fans when making music.

"When I started making music, I was making music that I liked," the star said. "I wasn't thinking about anybody else in my music. I wasn't thinking about kids, and I'm not thinking about other races. I wasn't thinking about anybody but me and my brand."

Megan Thee Stallion said she was inspired to switch up her music after seeing young people at other people's shows and young relatives singing her songs.

"I'm like, 'Okay. Let me give y'all something a little deeper, because I definitely want to grow with my music. I want to grow up with my music. That was me making music as a freshman in college," she said.

Megan Thee Stallion released a first single from Suga in January. The album is named after the rapper's new alter ego, which she discussed in an interview with NPR in October.

"My next project I will be introducing a new lady. Her name is Suga. She's besties with Tina Snow," Megan Thee Stallion said, referencing her previous alter ego and the title of her second EP.

Megan Thee Stallion is known for the singles "Big Ole Freak," "Hot Girl Summer" featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, and "Diamonds" with Normani.