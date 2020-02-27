Feb. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has released a cinematic new music video.

The K-pop group shared a second video for its single "On" Thursday after releasing a first video for the song last week.

The video opens with BTS member Jin finding an impaled dove on a battlefield. RM is later shown standing with animals in front of a ship, bringing to mind Noah's Ark.

The new "On" video was seemingly inspired by Game of Thrones, Maze Runner, the Hunger Games, the Lion King and other media, along with biblical motifs, fans remarked online.

The video set a record upon its release, becoming the most-watched YouTube Premiere video of all time, with 1.54 million concurrent viewers tuning in for its debut.

"On" appears on BTS' new album Map of the Soul: 7. BTS released the album and the "Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima" version of the music video Friday.

BTS promoted Map of the Soul: 7 with an appearance Monday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and a performance Tuesday on Carpool Karaoke.