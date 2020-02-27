Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette addresses her struggles with alcoholism in a new music video.

The 45-year-old singer shared a video Thursday for the single "Reasons I Drink."

The video shows four versions of Morissette attending an AA-like meeting for addicts. Morissette shares the reasons behind her drinking as different scenes from her life are shown.

In a 2016 column for The Guardian, Morissette described alcohol as a "secondary addiction" to her addictions to "love, food and work." She said at the time that she had been in recovery for "many years."

"Reasons I Drink" appears on Morissette's forthcoming album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. She initially released the song in December.

Such Pretty Forks in the Road is Morissette's first album since Havoc and Bright Lights (2012), and is slated for release May 1. Morissette released a new single from the album, "Smiling," last week.

Morissette will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Jagged Little Pill with a new tour featuring Garbage and Liz Phair. The North American leg begins June 2 in Portland, Ore.