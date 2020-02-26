Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift teased on Twitter her new music video for "The Man" which appears on her latest album Lover.

The teaser features a businessman starring out the window toward other tall buildings while inside a busy office.

The clip also announces that Swift has directed the music video which will be released on Thursday at 7 a.m. EDT.

Swift will answer questions about the video on YouTube at 6 a.m. EST on Thursday before the video is released.

The singer has already released a lyric video for "The Man" and a music video of herself performing the song live from Paris.