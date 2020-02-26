Feb. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 is teasing its forthcoming single "Kick It."

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, shared a new promo photo for the song Wednesday on Twitter.

The picture shows the members of NCT 127 posing against an orange and yellow backdrop. The group wears coordinating black outfits and gold chains.

NCT 127 will release the "Kick It" music video March 5. The song is the lead single from the group's second studio album, Neo Zone, slated for release March 6.

NCT 127 will promote Neo Zone with its Neo City - The Awards tour. The group announced North American dates for the tour Tuesday:

June 5 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

June 10 - Atlanta, Ga., at Infinite Energy Arena

June 15 - Chicago, Ill., at Wintrust Arena

June 18 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center

June 19 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

June 21 - Seattle, Wash., at WAMU Theater

NCT 127 previously teased tracks from Neo Zone in a series of videos last week.