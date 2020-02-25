Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Perfume Genius will release a new album in May.

The 38-year-old singer and musician, born Mike Hadreas, shared plans for his new album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately, and a music video for the single "Describe" on Tuesday.

Perfume Genius will release Set My Heart on Fire Immediately on May 15. The album is a followup to No Shape, released in May 2017.

The "Describe" video is directed by Perfume Genius and features the YC dance company. Perfume Genius said the video was meant to depict "an end of the world where there are no boundaries, there are no edges, no rules, or the rules are completely new with how you interact with each other and the space around you."

Perfume Genius said "Describe" started as "a really somber ballad" and swelled into a "beast of a song."

"It was very minimal and slow. And then it turned into this beast of a song," he said. "I started writing about when you are in such a dark place that you don't even remember what goodness is or what anything feels like. And so, the idea was having someone describe that to you, because you forgot or can't get to it."

Perfume Genius will open for Tame Impala on a North American tour also featuring Clairo and MGMT. The tour begins March 9 in San Diego, Calif., with Perfume Genius to join the tour in May.

Perfume Genius is known for the songs "Queen," "Slip Away" and "Otherside."