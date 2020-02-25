Feb. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Pentagon has released a new video for its song "Dr. BeBe."

The K-pop group shared a "music clip" video for the single Tuesday after releasing the official music video earlier this month.

The music clip video shows the members of Pentagon singing "Dr. BeBe" against a stark white background. Each member has their own camera and is highlighted during their verses.

The official "Dr. BeBe" video was released Feb. 11. The dark and dramatic video shows the members of Pentagon performing a choreographed dance routine.

"Dr. BeBe" is the lead single from Pentagon's debut studio album, Universe: The Black Hall, released Feb. 12. The album features 10 other songs, including "Asteroid," "Shower of Rain" and "Die for You."

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, YanAn, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group debuted in 2016 and is known for the singles "Gorilla," "Pretty Pretty," "Like This," "Sha La La" and "Humph!"