Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Lead singer Chris Martin becomes a young boy and returns to school in Coldplay's new music video for "Champion of the World."

Martin is bullied by a group of classmates in the clip, released Tuesday, and performs onstage in front of an empty school auditorium.

The musician imagines the bullies disappearing and rides his bike home where he begins to fly. Martin uses his imagination to escape his reality and thinks of outer space.

Cloe Bailly directed the music video.

"I tried my best to be just like/ The other boys in school/ I tried my best to get it right/ And died at every duel/ This mountainside is suicide/ This dream will never work/ Still the sign upon my headstone, write/ A champion of the world," Martin sings on the track.

"Champion of the World" appears on Coldplay's latest album titled Everyday Life which was released in November. The project also includes the songs "Daddy," "Cry Cry Cry," and "Orphans."

Coldplay recently released a music video for "Cry Cry Cry" directed by Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson.