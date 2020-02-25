Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have announced a new, North American joint tour.
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will begin touring together starting on June 19 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.
This will mark the first time Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire have shared the stage together in the U.S.
"It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!" Santana said in a statement.
"I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow...with energy!" he continued.
"We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show," Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire said. "We're going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they'll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!"
Here is the full list of dates for Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire's 2020 North American tour
June 19 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 20 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Banc of California Stadium
June 23 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 24 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion
June 26 -- Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 27 -- George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheatre
June 30 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
July 1 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
July 3 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
July 5 -- Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 7 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 8 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
July 10 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 11 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 12 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 5 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Music Park
Aug. 6 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 8 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 9 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 11 -- Montreal, Canada, at Centre Bell
Aug. 12 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Aug. 14 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 15 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 16 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 19 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater
Aug. 20 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 22 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 23 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 25 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 26 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 28 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre