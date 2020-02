Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Black Keys announced Monday plans for a summer concert tour to support the band's ninth studio album Let's Rock.

The tour will include 35 shows in cities throughout the United States and Canada.

The first stop will be in Seattle on July 7 and the last is scheduled for Sept. 6 in Jacksonville.

Gary Clark Jr. will perform as a special guest on all dates, with the exception of the July 10 Berkeley show when Allah-Las will take the stage.