Neil Tennant's band Pet Shop Boys is touring with New Order later this year. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- British electronic bands Pet Shop Boys and New Order announced plans Monday for a co-headlining tour of North America.

The Unity Tour will begin Sept. 5 in Toronto.

Other stops will include Sept. 9 in Boston, Sept. 11 in Philadelphia, Sept. 12 in New York, Sept. 15 in Columbia, Md., Sept. 18 in Chicago, Sept. 20 in Minneapolis, Sept. 24 in Vancouver, Sept. 26 in George, Wash., Sept. 30 in San Francisco and Oct. 2 in Los Angeles.

Tickets are to go on sale Friday.

Pet Shop Boys, which has been making music since 1981, last month released its 14th studio album, Hotspot.

New Order was formed in 1980 by the surviving members Joy Division, a band that broke up after the suicide of lead singer Ian Curtis. Its 10th album Music Complete was released in 2015.